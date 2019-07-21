Dolores "Dolly" J. Miller (nee Bozek)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Dolores "Dolly" J. Miller (nee Bozek) age 84 of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard "Mickey" Miller. Beloved mother of Michael (Carolyn) Miller, Christina (Lynn) Kazmierowski, Stanley (Debra) Miller, Helen Miller (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Lorraine and preceded in death by two other sisters and two brothers. Dolores was a loving grandmother and great grandmother to nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Dolores was a life-long member of the Calumet City VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Dolores was known for her quick wit and the love of games of chance, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family is planning a private service. For online guestbook please visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com.