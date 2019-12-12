Dolores J. Smaron (nee Antkowiak)

HAMMOND, IN -

Dolores J. Smaron (nee Antkowiak) passed peacefully the morning of December 7, 2019 without pain, without fear, and surrounded by love. She ended her life the same way she lived it: on her own terms. Born February 17, 1924, Dolores was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana. A graduate of Clark High School, she briefly attended Indiana University in Bloomington before returning to the Region. She later was granted an honorary Master's Degree from Seton Hall University. Those who had the fortune to intersect with Dolores would describe her in different ways. Some might recall her as the piano prodigy who began performing publicly at the age of three and continued to play by ear for the rest of her life. Whether it was in bars to earn free drinks for her friends, in the lobby of a hotel or restaurant to dazzle passersby with a pop-up concert, or in her own living room at family gatherings, her Liberace-like stylings were always memorable and entertaining. Others might remember her as a hard worker, who transitioned through careers at "the old" Sinclair, Hammond Civil Defense, and Spector Trucking, the latter of which required a daily 100-mile round trip commute long before such arrangements were common. Still others might remember her as a volunteer, holding officer-level positions in the local PTA and local Women's Club, as well as finding time to be a "room mother" at Jefferson School and make Easter Lamb cakes for teachers and neighbors. Some might remember the gambler, who enjoyed trips not only to her local casinos but also to destination sites like Elko and Las Vegas, NV, where she could enjoy both the indoor and outdoor scenery. And of course, she was a die-hard fan of her "Cubbies", thrilled to bear witness to their long-awaited World Series Championship in 2016. But those closest to her will remember her as three things: Mom, Auntie, and Nana. Married to Edward J. Smaron in 1955, they built and moved into their house in Woodmar where she remained until the time of her death. Even as family moved to different states and countries, she was active and in touch, calling and emailing her loved ones almost daily, and traveling solo by air as recently as June to New Jersey to attend her fifth grandchild's high school graduation. Her heartfelt cards and notes, her supportive phone calls, and her touching, often humorous, and always sweet voice mail messages will live on. It is impossible to capture the spirit of Dolores in limited space, but if we were to choose one word, it would be this: irreplaceable.

Dolores is survived by her three children, Ed Smaron, Pam (Galen) Booth, and Carol (Kevin) Rouch, as well as her five beloved grandchildren Alex, Katie, Casey, and Oliver (Selby) Rouch, and Eric Booth; extended family members; innumerable friends; and many generous part-time caregivers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her brother Edward Antkowiak; sister and brother-in-law Adeline and John Dubich; and parents Stanley and Anna Antkowiak. Those who were lucky enough to love her and be loved by her will never forget her. Those who were not so lucky missed out on something and someone truly special. In her memory, the family requests that you show a special kindness in exchange for the many kindnesses that were shown to her, particularly in her waning years.

Friends are invited to meet with the family to celebrate Dolores's life on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. There will be a Prayer Service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30 AM from LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME going to Saint John Bosco, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 for a 10:00 AM Mass. Interment will follow at Saint John Saint Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For further information in regards to the Services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.