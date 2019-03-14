Dolores L. Redman

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY WIFE, DOLORES L. REDMAN "DEE" ON YOUR 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 7/31/1947-3/14/2015 If just for once I had the power to call you back for just an hour; to hold you in my arms once more and kiss the face that I adore. To gaze upon your lovely smile, if only for a little while. I'd thank you that you were my wife and tell you how you changed my life. I'd try to find the words to say how proud you made me every day. But things don't happen just this way, so in my heart you'll have to stay. Forever cherished, Your beloved husband.