Dolores A. Largura

VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores A. Largura, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born November 13, 1924 in Gary to John and Elizabeth (Reiser) Blaschke. Dolores made her career as a Bookkeeper for the company she ran with her husband, Leo J. Largura Masonry. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church since 1978.

On October 20, 1945 in Gary, Dolores married Leo J. Largura, who preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by her brother: Cyril Blaschke; children: Kevin M. Largura, Joyce (Edward) Rampacek, Janet (Patrick) Ruggiero; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, children: Jacquelyn Smith, Leo J. Largura, Jr., Bernard Largura, and seven siblings.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a prayer service beginning at 3:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will begin on Saturday at 10:30 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, Fr. Doug Mayer officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:30 AM directly at the graveside at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.