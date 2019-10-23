Dolores Largura (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Largura.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 Harrison Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel Lawn Cemetery
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dolores A. Largura

VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores A. Largura, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born November 13, 1924 in Gary to John and Elizabeth (Reiser) Blaschke. Dolores made her career as a Bookkeeper for the company she ran with her husband, Leo J. Largura Masonry. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church since 1978.

On October 20, 1945 in Gary, Dolores married Leo J. Largura, who preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by her brother: Cyril Blaschke; children: Kevin M. Largura, Joyce (Edward) Rampacek, Janet (Patrick) Ruggiero; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, children: Jacquelyn Smith, Leo J. Largura, Jr., Bernard Largura, and seven siblings.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a prayer service beginning at 3:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will begin on Saturday at 10:30 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, Fr. Doug Mayer officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:30 AM directly at the graveside at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.
Published in The Times on Oct. 23, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.