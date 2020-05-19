Dolores M. Klodzen
Dolores M. Klodzen MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dolores Klodzen, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Kathleen Klodzen, Kevin (Marcia) Klodzen, Keith (Silvie) Klodzen, Kristine (Mark) Messmer and Kay (Scott) Smith; grandchildren: Meghan, Kyle, Daniel, Andrew, Neil, Matthew and Blake; great grandchildren: August, Juniper, Beatrice and Graham. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Klodzen and parents: Lewis and Catherine Miller. Dolores was a longtime parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed staying active and working with the parish. Dolores also loved to sew, crochet and knit, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her dear grandchildren. Dolores will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private funeral services will be held by Dolores family. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com to share condolences. For information call 219-980-1141.

Published in The Times on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
