Dolores M. Sarwacinski
Dorlores M. Sarwacinski

CROWN POINT/HAMMOND, IN - Dolores M. Sarwacinski, age 90, of Crown Point, entered into the presence of the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Angeline Sarwacinski; three brothers: John, Chester and Charlie Sarwacinski; three sisters: Ann Perz, Cecilia Beckman and Toni Mize.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond. Due to COVID-19 guidelines face mask are required. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Brian Nosbusch officiating. Followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Dolores was born in East Chicago and grew up in Hessville. She attended St. Catherine of Sienna Church. A special thanks to St. Anthony Assisted Living where she made her home for the past 16 years; she considered the staff and residents her family. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Anthony Assisted Living Activities Department or Masses to your own church would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
