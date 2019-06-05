Dolores M. Wojtysiak (nee Pilewski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores M. Wojtysiak (nee Pilewski), age 84, late of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of St. John and Burnside passed away June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester. Loving mother of Joseph (Sheree) Wojtysiak, Gail (late James) Cunningham, and Jill (Michael) Fenstermaker. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Haley Damron) Wojtysiak and Jennifer Fenstermaker. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Steven and Catherine; brothers: Chester, Walter, and Henry; sisters: Jane, Alice, Irene, and Charlotte.

Dolores worked for Walt's Food Service and Jeff's Movers.

Dolores loved to shop, golf, eat chocolate, watch Family Feud, but most of all spend time with her grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Services Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or

