Dolores Mae Tight

VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores Mae Tight, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home with her family. She was born October 17, 1928 in Porter, IN to Peter and Mable (Foss) Peterson and graduated from Chesterton High School. Dolores was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed music, dancing and sewing, but especially looked forward to time with the knitters club at Banta Center.

On November 22, 1947 she married Floyd M. Tight who preceded her in death in 2005. Survivors include their children, Karen (David) Lauper, Ronald Tight, Linda (Terry) Fairchild and Sandra Tight, grandchildren: Tim, John, Patrick and Travis Horton, Stacy (Bryce) Pickering, Edward Edgington, Kristin (Rob) Cochran, Sara (Jakub) Mihalik, and Lindsey Honchar and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Hubbard.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with private burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.