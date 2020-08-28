1/
Dolores Medwetz
Dolores Medwetz

MUNSTER, IN - Dolores Medwetz of Munster, IN (formerly of East Chicago), passed away on March 26, 2020 at home after a short illness.

Dolores was a retired Nursing Home Administrator and former owner of Tony's Tavern in East Chicago.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Laura) Medwetz; daughter, Lynne Medwetz; brother, Tony (Diane) Zaleski; grandchildren: Christopher (Julie) Medwetz, Michael, Mary and Monica Medwetz; great-grandchildren: Lily and Maxton Medwetz and many other family members and lifelong friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be held on August 29, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Charles Niblick officiating. A private burial was held on April 7, 2020.



Published in The Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
