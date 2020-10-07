1/1
Dolores (Lopez) Solorio
Dolores Solorio (nee Lopez)

WHITING, IN - Dolores Solorio (nee Lopez), age 84 of Whiting, IN formerly of South Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home. She is survived by three children: Dolores (Richard) Martinez, Armida Solorio and Christine (Bernie) Vara; seven grandchildren: Michael Rodriguez, Tina (Curtis) Zambrano, Anthony Zambrano, Joey Zambrano, Dolores (Guadalupe) Salas, Marie (Gabriel) Hernandez and Michael Vara; eight great-grandchildren: Michael, Jr. and Matthew, Tara, Anthony, Angel, Viviana and Jolene Zambrano and Aurora; great great granddaughter, Natalia; sister, Elizabeth Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband, Erasmo "Raz" Solorio, Jr. (2016).

Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, corner of 87th Street and Harlem Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL.

Dolores was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a heart of gold. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
