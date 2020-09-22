1/1
Dolores Theresa Duncan
Dolores Theresa Duncan

ST. JOHN, IN - Dolores Theresa Duncan of St. John, died September 20, 2020 at Wesley Manor, Frankfort, IN. She was born October 12, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Stanislaw and Josephine (Sczepanska) Balcerak. She married Frank Alexander Duncan on May 9, 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2017. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Michael Catholic High School. Dolores was a homemaker but also enjoyed working in catering and had previously worked at the Crown Point Juvenile Detention Center. She is a devout Catholic and member of the St. John Evangelist Parish in St. John, IN where she enjoyed volunteering her time cooking and praying. Dolores loved pinochle and enjoyed playing at the Tri-City Senior Center. She enjoyed playing games with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Tom (Lisa) Duncan of Schererville, Indiana, Mike (Pam) Duncan of Schererville, IN, Denise (Bruce) Barney of Frankfort, IN, Nancy (Mark) Brokaw of Port Orchard, WA, Dan (Audrey) Duncan of Ellicott City, Maryland, Cheryl (Don) Klingberg of Hammond, IN, Bob Duncan of Whiting, IN, brother: Jerry Balcerak of Naperville, IL. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. She is preceded by her parents, and 13 siblings.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John Evangelist Parish, 11301 W 93rd Ave., St. John, IN 46373. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Evangelist Parish. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting with arrangements. Visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may leave a message for the family.



Published in The Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
1 entry
September 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of your precious mother's passing.... I know how you loved and adored her. May you rest in God's peace of the care you showed her. My deepest sympathies.
Marisa Girman
Friend
