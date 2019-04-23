Dolores Van Norman (nee Sikora)

EAST SIDE - Dolores Van Norman (nee Sikora), age 90, of the East Side, passed away April 18, 2019. Loving mother of Gail (Robert) Lyons and Laura (Kenneth) Leonard. Devoted grandmother of five and cherished great-grandmother of eight. Dearest sister of Jeanette (late Gerald) McCollam, Donald Sikora, Alvin (Carole) Sikora and late Robert (late Dorianne) Sikora. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former employee of Wisconsin Steel and Bank of America. Member of Annunciata and St. George Seniors.

Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until times of prayer at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com