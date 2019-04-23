Dolores (Sikora) Van Norman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores (Sikora) Van Norman.
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dolores Van Norman (nee Sikora)

EAST SIDE - Dolores Van Norman (nee Sikora), age 90, of the East Side, passed away April 18, 2019. Loving mother of Gail (Robert) Lyons and Laura (Kenneth) Leonard. Devoted grandmother of five and cherished great-grandmother of eight. Dearest sister of Jeanette (late Gerald) McCollam, Donald Sikora, Alvin (Carole) Sikora and late Robert (late Dorianne) Sikora. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former employee of Wisconsin Steel and Bank of America. Member of Annunciata and St. George Seniors.

Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until times of prayer at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com


logo
Published in The Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.