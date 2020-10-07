1/
Dolores W. Dean
1928 - 2020
Dolores W. Dean

VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores W. Dean, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born March 3, 1928 in Oak Park, IL to William L. and Helen E. (Jacobi) Johnson. Dolores graduated from Niles Township High School in Skokie in 1945 and attended Valparaiso University, where she met her future husband, James Dean. She started, owned, and managed Strongbow International Travel Service for 30 years, until her retirement in 2003. Dolores was involved in the Valparaiso Women's Club, Indiana Federation, Tri-Kappa, and Project Concern & Sons of Norway for many years.

In June of 1948, she married James B. Dean, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by their children: Connie Gott of Valparaiso, Kim (Marcy) Dean of Yucaipa, CA; grandchildren: Sonya Gott, Michael Gott, Devon Dean; great grandchildren: Alexa Kudrak and Serena Storey; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son in law, Richard Gott; and sister, Charlotte Seligman.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or a charity of the donor's choice. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
