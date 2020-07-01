Dominic Anthony "Tony" Perez
1931 - 2020
Dominic "Tony" Anthony Perez

CROWN POINT, IN - Dominic "Tony" Anthony Perez, age 89, passed away on June 28, 2020. Dominic was born in Pennsylvania on June 7, 1931.

Dominic is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Anna Perez-Martinez, and the love of his life, Fannie (Domoras) Perez. Dominic leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Toni (Ted) Bronowski, his granddaughter and best friend, Stefanie (Matt) Miller. Two great-granddaughters, Meah and Maddie Miller. Brothers in law, George, and Bill Domoras. Sisters in law, Annie Dubowski and Kaliope Domoras. As well as several nieces and nephews. Dominic was retired as general foreman of LTV Steel, after 42 years of loyal service. He was former president and current member of AHEPA #78. Dominic was a proud boxer with several Golden Gloves Championships under his belt. After 69 years of marriage, his beloved Fannie passed away in January. He could no longer go on without her. Dominic was outgoing, so funny, genuinely happy, and the best dad and Papa a girl could ask for. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with Dominic's family on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Dominic will be honored by the U.S. Navy as a veteran at 3:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
2
Service
03:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
