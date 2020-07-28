1/1
Don Krause
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
CLINTON, IN - Don Krause, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born February 15, 1926 in Hammond, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Melvin Krause; a daughter, Sandra Williams; and a brother-in-law, Bill Devine.

He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Krause; three children, Charlotte (John) Kroft, Kathy Bruhnke, and Donnie (Anna) Lambert; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a life-long friend, Brenda Love.

Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He worked for 30 years as chief engineer at Beatty Machine, Hammond, IN. In 2018 he retired at the age of 92 from Star Tool and Die, Chicago Heights, IL.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 am at Spangler Cemetery, Blanford. Military honors will be performed. Pastor Mike Higgins will officiate at the funeral service and burial will follow at Spangler Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Don and Bev's special neighbors, Teal and John Scioldo for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wabash Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be made to www.fristfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Spangler Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frist Funeral Home
458 Blackman St
Clinton, IN 47842
(765) 832-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
