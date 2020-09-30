Don Moore

GRIFFITH, IN - Don Moore, 75 of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife (Diane) by his side Sept. 21, 2020. Don was born in Baltimore MD, June 21, 1945 to Ralph and Hazel Moore. Don was a Vietnam veteran and a mechanic at Inland Steel (ArcelorMittal). He retired in 2016. He enjoyed riding his Harley and tinkering with anything mechanical. He married Diane Tibbs in 1979. He is survived by his wife, stepson Billy Smith of lL, grandson Noah Smith of IL, brothers: Larry and Terry of AZ; sisters: Sandy of MN, Shelia of IN, Carol of IL and mother-in-law Reba Tibbs of IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Hazel, and sister Ruth. Don's final wishes were cremation with no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.