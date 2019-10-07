Don S. Cool

DYER, IN - Don S. Cool, age 82, of Dyer, IN passed away at his home on Friday, October 4, 2019. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years Jannett Cool; children Pamela (Gary Fissinger) Perkins of Munster, IN and Richard (Bettina) Cool of Carmel, IN; six grandchildren: Johnathan, Bryan, Joseph, and Benjamin Perkins, Garrett Cool and Alyssa (Jared) Cool-Marcotte.

A memorial visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Military Honors at 6:00 p.m.

Don served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from July of 1954 to 1957. He retired from Patten (Caterpillar) tractor and equipment in 1998. Don earned his pilot's license in 1961.

He loved tennis, golf, biking, running, and stayed active most of his life. He was the perfect example of the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation, after surviving three open heart surgeries and two stents. He loved his family more than life itself, and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated.

