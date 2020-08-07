1/
Don Stanford Muhleman
Don Stanford Muhleman

VERO BEACH, FL - Mr. Don Stanford Muhleman, 71, passed away on August 1, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. Don was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio and grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia. He moved to Indian River Shores, Florida from Springboro, Ohio. He was a graduate of West Liberty State College in West Liberty, WV and received his master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Don spent his career in the steel industry, retiring from AK Steel in Middletown, OH as Director of Products and Marketing. Don enjoyed his years of retirement. Don loved living in "paradise" and enjoyed hosting his family at his house in Indian River Shores. Don loved his dogs, Toby and Tara, and enjoyed walking along the boardwalk by Jaycee Park.

Survivors include his loving mother, Nelda Muhleman of Barefoot Bay, Florida; children; Dana Samardzich (Alexander) of Valparaiso, Indiana and Lee Muhleman (Jessica) of Valparaiso, Indiana; step-daughter Chrystin Frantz (Jeremiah) of Franklin, OH; grandchildren: Luke, Anna, Layla, and Aurora; sister Diane Gibbons (Dan) of Barefoot Bay, Florida; brother Brian Muhleman (Cathy) of Dublin, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald S. Muhleman of Wheeling, West Virginia and brother Reverend Doctor Keith Muhleman of Newburgh, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
