Dona J. Snodgrass

VALPARAISO, IN - Dona J. Snodgrass, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born May 30, 1928 in West Virginia to Olan and Dorothea (Diggle) Hinkle. Some may remember her as the tele typist at the Montgomery Ward Catalogue store in Valparaiso for many years. Dona loved volunteering with First Contact and their food pantry and assisting with Home Health Services. Her storytelling of family history and life growing up was legendary along with her piano playing which she learned by ear.

On December 22, 1954 she married Richard D. Snodgrass who preceded her in death in 2005. Survivors include their children, Judith Berg of Valparaiso, Cathy (Marc) Senger of Minnesota, Jeff Snodgrass (Leonard Rivera) of New Mexico and Regina Hofferth of Valparaiso; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dona's grandkids were her passion.

A private family celebration will be held in the near future. Memorial donations may be made to the .