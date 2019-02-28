Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. McCauley.

Donald A. McCauley

MISHAWAKA, IN - Donald A. McCauley, 79, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in his residence with his loving family by his side. Donald married the love of his life, Sandra Adelsperger, on February 11, 1961 in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Gary, IN.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Sandra McCauley; his children, Susan (Douglas) Craig, Becky (Michael Oliva) Bartlett, both of Mishawaka, and Gregory (Susan) McCauley of Baroda, MI.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the BUBB FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. A service celebrating Don's life will be held at 4:00 p.m.