Donald A. Shiparski

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald A. Shiparski, age 86 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Josephine F. Shiparski (nee Lazzaro); children: Mary Jo Shiparski, Thomas W. Shiparski (daughter-in-law Nicole Shiparski) and Steven J. Shiparski; grandchildren, Nicholas Shiparski and Dustin Shiparski. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Lottie Shiparski.

Donald A. Shiparski was born on February 26, 1933 in Michigan City, IN. He graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He married Josephine F. Lazzaro on June 25, 1960 in Gary, IN. After moving to Illinois in 1966, he had a celebrated career with Sears Roebuck Company for 27 years and retired in 1994.

Donald was a great provider for his family, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed fishing on the lake, Notre Dame football, and traveled to Germany and France. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Visitation will be on Wednesday morning February 12, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN, at 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00a.m. mass. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donald's life. A lunch to follow at 12:30p.m. at Suzy's Cafe, 1050 Southpoint Circle, Valparaiso, IN for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Paul Church.