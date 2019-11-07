Donald B. Rippe

PORTER COUNTY, IN - Donald B. Rippe, 68 of Porter County, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. He was born on August 18, 1951, the son of Albert and Lillian Ruth (Jeffries) Rippe. Don graduated from Wheeler High School in 1969, proudly served in the United States Army, and belonged to the Teamsters Local #142. He enjoyed watching the Cubs, Bears, and NASCAR, but the light of his life was his family, especially his grandkids. Don will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather, who put his family before all else. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

On November 17, 1973, Don married the love of his life, Donna Hamilton, who survives, along with their two children: Melissa Rippe, Douglas (Rachel) Rippe; six grandchildren: Sydney, Avery, Tatum, Charlotte, Myla, and Kaylin Rippe; siblings: Judy Lute, James Marvin (Sue) Rippe, Dennis (Barb) Rippe, Carol (Mike) Keever, David Rippe, Kenneth (Evelyn) Rippe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Eugene and Richard Rippe; and sisters: Ellen Rippe and Evelyn Garrison.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service to begin at 6:00 PM. Cremation to follow, with a private burial of ashes at a later date.