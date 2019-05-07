Donald Binole

DYER, IN - Donald Binole, 77, of Dyer passed away early Friday morning, May 3, 2019. He was born November 12, 1941, the son of William and Zita Binole in Blanford, IN. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and Indiana State University where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Education.

He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 45 years, son Bryan of St. John, daughter Marissa of Indianapolis, sister-in law Katherine, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill.

Don served the Lake Central School Corporation for 36 years as a business teacher, department head, athletic business manager, tennis coach, and golf coach. He is a member of the Lake Central Athletic Hall of Fame.

His passions were first his family; devoting his life to being a loving husband and father. Don was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. He enjoyed attending and watching sporting events and spending time with friends; always putting others first.

Visitation will be at FAGEN-MILLER-ST. JOHN on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a service to follow. The burial will take place in Terre-Haute at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Don's name to a . www.fagenmiller.com