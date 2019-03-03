Donald C. Pavelka

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Mary Anne & Family, I was deeply saddened to learn of your..."
    - Mary Liggett
  • "My heart goes out to you for your deep loss you must be..."
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."

Donald C. Pavelka

GRIFFITH, IN - Donald C. Pavelka age 84 of Griffith passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Ann; children Donald P. (Joyce), Michael (Janis) and Stephen; Grandchildren Amanda Raynor, Matthew Pavelka, Heather Pavelka and Jacob Pavelka; Great Grandchildren; Ashley, Alex, and Andrew.He was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Emma Pavelka; son Mark; brother Stephen; step-father Dale Lambert; and by his father and mother in-law Edward and Lucy Kozubal.

Funeral services will be private.Donald was a Marine Corp Veteran, serving in the Korean War and Grey Beards. He was a member of the American Post 20 in Crown Point and retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube in East Chicago.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.
Funeral Home
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.