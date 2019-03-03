Donald C. Pavelka

GRIFFITH, IN - Donald C. Pavelka age 84 of Griffith passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Ann; children Donald P. (Joyce), Michael (Janis) and Stephen; Grandchildren Amanda Raynor, Matthew Pavelka, Heather Pavelka and Jacob Pavelka; Great Grandchildren; Ashley, Alex, and Andrew.He was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Emma Pavelka; son Mark; brother Stephen; step-father Dale Lambert; and by his father and mother in-law Edward and Lucy Kozubal.

Funeral services will be private.Donald was a Marine Corp Veteran, serving in the Korean War and Grey Beards. He was a member of the American Post 20 in Crown Point and retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube in East Chicago.

