HEBRON, IN - Donald David Dowler Roy, age 71, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Illinois.

Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol; children: Apryl, Jared (Tracey) and Heather; seven grandchildren: Ryker, Kamryn, Kylee, Tanner, Tucker, Trever and Tate; great-granddaughter, Lyla; four brothers: Charles (Judy) Roy, Verlan (Sheryl) Roy, Woody (Lea) Dowler, Lester (Charlotte) Dowler; sister: Janice Bailey; sister-in-law, Char Kluvers; brother-in-law, Rodney (Sharon) Kluvers; and very special people: Troy Mann, Cory Wells and family (Zach, Jake and Emily).

Don was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene Dowler and Marybelle (nee Stoops) Roy; sister, Ada Gorby; two brothers-in-law: Lee Gorby and Jerry Bailey.

Don was born on August 16, 1947. He was a Viet Nam Veteran and served his tour of duty from 1968-1969. Don married Carol Kluvers Roy from ND in 1970 and they made their home in Hebron, IN. Don loved to bowl, golf and fish and he proudly caught a 42 inch Sturgeon in Oregon. Don loved his family, but most importantly, he faithfully loved and served the Lord.

The family wishes for you to come share with a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 21, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Those wishing to share special memories may do so at the Service beginning at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Danny Cox officiating.

