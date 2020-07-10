Donald Dean Findling

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald (Don) Dean Findling 95, died peacefully in his Valparaiso, IN home. He was the son of Paul Henry Findling and Helen (Dean) Findling of Valparaiso, and brother of Phil Findling (deceased). He was a lifetime resident of Valparaiso, graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1943, and joining the US Army after high school, serving in both Europe and Japan. He graduated from Valparaiso University, having received All American Football honors in 1947. Marrying Betty Jean (Frazier) Findling in 1948, they were married 58 years until her passing in 2007. Don and Betty raised three children, Gene Allen Findling (deceased), daughter Jane Findling Lutz and husband Michael Lutz of Bakersfield, CA, their two sons Brantley Lutz of Albuquerque, NM and Justin (Andrea) Lutz of Bloomington, IN; daughter Judy Ann Michael of Valparaiso; grandson Nathan Robert Findling (Kathryn) of Garibaldi, OR and granddaughter Joey Ann Findling and their mother, Lauri Bourne Findling of Valparaiso were all a part of his active life.

Don spent much of his career at Valparaiso University, serving as controller and later a Loan Officer at the Valparaiso University Credit Union after his retirement. Don was an active member of several organizations throughout his long life, including being a former president of the Lions Club, Board Member of the Water Department, and eldest baptized member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, having served as an usher and participating in securing the site on which the church now stands. He was also blessed by many friends throughout his life for which he felt very fortunate.

A public memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN on Sunday, July 12th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Valparaiso are appreciated. www.bartholomewnew.com