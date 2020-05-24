Donald E. Adamczyk Donald E. Adamczyk, May 21, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of Marian A. Adamczyk, nee Zurek. Dear father of Elizabeth Adamczyk. Loving brother of the late Barbara (the late Richard) Vileikis and the late Clarice (the late Frederick) Fuss. Loving uncle of Susan Worth, Deborah Nichols, Karin Benson and Jennifer Russell. An avid Golfer and Bowler. Member of St. Kieran Parish and Post #330 A.L. Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Hwy, Homewood Tuesday, May 26 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite pet charity would be appreciated. info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.



