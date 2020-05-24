Donald E. Adamczyk
1940 - 2020
Donald E. Adamczyk Donald E. Adamczyk, May 21, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of Marian A. Adamczyk, nee Zurek. Dear father of Elizabeth Adamczyk. Loving brother of the late Barbara (the late Richard) Vileikis and the late Clarice (the late Frederick) Fuss. Loving uncle of Susan Worth, Deborah Nichols, Karin Benson and Jennifer Russell. An avid Golfer and Bowler. Member of St. Kieran Parish and Post #330 A.L. Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Hwy, Homewood Tuesday, May 26 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite pet charity would be appreciated. info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Reposing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
MAY
26
Service
11:00 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 22, 2020
Elizabeth -- May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You and your Mother and the rest of the family are in my prayers.
Jan Hann
Friend
May 22, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss. I never had a chance to meet Donald, but Elizabeth spoke very fondly of him. This is undoubtedly a tough time for the family and you're all in my prayers.
Dave Simmons
Friend
