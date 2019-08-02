Donald E. Geib

CALUMET CITY, IL - Donald E. Geib, age 77, of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 45 years to Elfrieda "Chris" Geib nee Mayr. Loving father of Karl Geib. Cherished brother of Harry (Mary) Hassen. Proud grandfather of four. Dearest great-grandfather of six. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Geib, parents Gene and Mae Geib, and siblings Howard Geib and Roberta (William) Polite.

Don retired from Indiana Harbor Belt (IHB) as a Switchman after 40 years. Don's co-workers lovingly called him "Baby Dumpling" and marveled at how fast he was able to jump off the caboose and switch the line. He was an avid golfer and fisherman who was always bringing a catch home. Don loved family gatherings and playing with his dog Baby Girl. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. Don traveled twice to Europe with Chris to see where she was born. Donald was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Donald's life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.