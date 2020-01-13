Donald E. Long, Ret CPD

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Donald E. Long, Ret CPD. Age 87. Late of Cedar Lake, Indiana formerly of Chicago, Illinois. Passed away January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Donald (June), Christi, Michael (Key) Long, and Cathy (Scott) Faricelli. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Alexander, Earlyne, Samantha, and Mickellan. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Don was a retired Detective with the Chicago Police Department as well as a retired employee of Comed.

Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with Military Honor's at 6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com