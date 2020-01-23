Donald E. Swibes, Sr.

NEW LENOX, IL - Donald E. Swibes Sr., age 86, of New Lenox, IL formerly of Hammond, IN passed away January 17, 2020. Don was born August 26, 1933 in Parkers Prairie Minnesota. As a young boy he moved to Chicago with his family where he attended Lane Tech High School in Chicago, IL. He attended Wright Junior College and received an Associate Degree in Mechanical Drafting.

Don always had a love for flying and joined the Air Force Reserves and was subsequently drafted into the Army where he served as a Drill Instructor at Fort Leonard Wood during the Korean War. After serving in the Army he lived in Michigan City, IN where he met the love of his life Dolores. Together they raised their six children in Country Club Hills, IL and Hammond, IN. Don was lifelong entrepreneur and ran his own industrial equipment distribution company for almost 30 years until his death. He served his community as a volunteer leader in the Boy Scouts of America and several ministry positions in the Catholic Church, including early formation of the Marriage Encounter program, led men's retreats and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

Don shared his life with his wife of 39 years, Dolores Byrnes-Swibes and Judith Lundstrom-McMahon for four years; and was also preceded in death by his son Mark Swibes.

Don shared the final years of his life with Barbara Cruise; and is survived by his children Donald (Mary Beth) Swibes, Bridget (Bill) Epp, John (Brenda) Swibes, Patrick (Leslie) Swibes, and Dolores (Lee) Foster; daughter in law Martha Bergin-Swibes; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved.

Visitation Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W 2nd Ave., New Lenox, IL 60451, followed by the Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment of cremains and military honors will take place on a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Special Operations Warrior Fund www.specialops.org and/or EOD Warrior Fund www.eodwarriorfoundation.org/donate in Don's name are appreciated.

