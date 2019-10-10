Donald E. Worch

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donald E. Worch, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 in his home.

He was born on July 16, 1929 in Dayton, OH, the first born of Pauline (Frazee) Worch and Chalmer Worch.

He served as pastor in three churches. Don then became President of the Baptist Children's Home in 1967 until his retirement. His love of children and the importance of the family as God instituted knew no bounds and he worked tirelessly to see children loved and cared for and families restored.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nan (Clark) Worch; his daughter, Dawn (Michael) Cieply; one sister; one brother; and six grandchildren.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, IN. Visitation and viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Children's Home, 354 West Street, Valparaiso, IN 46385.