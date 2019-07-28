Donald "Don" Erwin

MUNSTER, IN - Donald "Don" Erwin, age 97, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Don is survived by his two sons: Tom Erwin and Don (Linda) Erwin; three grandchildren: Noell (Quentin) Healy, Brent Erwin and Sara Erwin; five great grandchildren: Samantha Erwin, Piper Healy, Brendan Schultz, Devin Erwin and Braeden Healy; half brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth.

Don was a Staff Sargent in the Army during WWII and was blinded in battle. He received many metals of honor and recognitions for his bravery and courage. In 1945 he returned to Indiana to marry his sweetheart and start a family. He worked as a laborer at EI DuPont for 32 years. After retirement he volunteered at the Hammond YMCA for over 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, cheering on the Bears and Cubs and being with his family. The world was a better place with him in it. He was loved by many.

Funeral services celebrating Don's life will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main & Kennedy) Schererville, IN. Final resting with military honors at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to K9s for Warriors: https:/www.k9sforwarriors.org/

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com