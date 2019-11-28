Donald "Wheels" Fisher

DYER, IN - Donald "Wheels" Fisher, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of Linda (nee Grothaus), of 52 years; father of Mary (Jeff) Stevens, Don (Chrys) Fisher, and Lisa (Jim) Vanvleet. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jeremy, Vicki, Brandon, Hailey, Megan, Logan, Tucker, and Mason; great grandchildren: Michaela, Carson, Naysa, Jillian and Jenavieve; and brother Ron (Kathy) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Don was retired from Glover & Sons in Cedar Lake. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.