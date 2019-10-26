Donald G. White

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donald G. White, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born September 14, 1938 in Phelps, NY to Glenn and Dorothy (Geer) White. Don graduated from Phelps Central High School and earned his chemical engineering degree from Indiana Tech. He had been a Valparaiso resident since 1981, coming from Pittsburgh, PA. Don worked as a chemical engineer for U.S. Steel specializing in blast furnaces and retired after 36 years and 6 months. He enjoyed gardening, jazz music, technology, bowling, traveling, and was a volunteer for both the Valparaiso Triad and AARP.

Don is survived by his daughters, Beverly White, Nancy White, and Julie (Geoffrey) Graegin; and his granddaughters, Abby, Alyssa, Ashley, and Aubrie. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janet White; second wife, Anne Niequist-White, and his twin brother, David G. White.

Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso.