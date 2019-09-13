Donald H. Artz

KNOX, IN - Donald H. Artz, age 89, of Knox, formerly Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday August 15, 2019. Don was born December 12, 1929 in Pontiac, MI to Joseph Artz and Theresa Yeoman Artz, both deceased. Donald married Marlene Decker Artz on September 5, 1955 who preceded him in death. They had two children, Deborah Dowell of Knox and Annette (Chuck) Roth of Chesterton. He married Mary Lou McCarthy on August 10, 2009 who also preceded him death. Also preceding him in death are brother Melvin Artz and grandchild, Bill Dowell. Don loved woodworking, air shows, museums, and traveling.

He is survived by one brother, Kenneth (Connie) Artz, two daughters, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

A celebration of life service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Knox on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). In lieu of flowers please make donations to Center for Hospice Care in Plymouth, IN. M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox is handling arrangements.