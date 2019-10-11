Donald "Duke" Hagstrom

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald "Duke" Hagstrom, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born April 7, 1934 in Cheboygan, MI to Carl and Garnet (Thomas) Hagstrom. Duke proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and later made his career as a Tool and Die Maker, retiring from Anco Wiper Blades in Valparaiso. He was a member of Liberty Bible Church and the Moose Lodge 1357. Duke enjoyed attending VU basketball games, cheering for the Chicago Cubs, watching John Wayne movies, playing euchre, and spending time with his beloved dachshund, Brandon. He will be remembered for his witty one-liners and his giving nature. Duke was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

On April 17, 1966 in Grosse Point, MI, Duke married Marilyn "Lyn" Larson, who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by his children: Richard Hagstrom of AZ, Jenine (Mike) Dominice of AZ, Vicki Whipple of Indianapolis, Jenny Hagstrom of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Ian (Emmy) Barnes, Nicole Hagstrom, Austin and Trevor Whipple, Michael Varela, Kelly Gammel; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Carmody of Newberry, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Bill Whipple, and siblings: Joey, Chuck, Kenny, and Carl.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at Liberty Bible Church, Valparaiso Campus, 1155 S. Sturdy Rd. Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Private burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.