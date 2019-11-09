Donald J. Flatt

SHELBY, IN - Donald J. Flatt 88 of Shelby passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on February 27, 1931 in Shelby, IN to the late John (Essie L. Studor) Flatt. Donald was married to Charlotte Rose Smith, he was a Fire Chief for LTV Steel. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson; DJ Hankins, sister; Marie McCord. Survived by wife Charlotte; children, Dana Flatt, Dennis Flatt, Dawn Flatt, Danette Culver, Rose Marie (Mike) Baldwin; as well as 20 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen. Donald will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.