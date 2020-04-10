Donald J. Kallok

HAMMOND, IN

Donald Kallok, age 70, of Hammond, passed away early Monday morning April 6, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital. He is survived by his three children: Robert A. (Sylvia) Kallok, Christine L. Kallok and Brett M. (Betzie) Kallok; grandchildren: Joel Guardiola and Ciarra Kallok, and step grandchildren. Also surviving are Don's two brothers: John Timothy (Aldona) Kallok and Michael A. Kallok; sister: Terri M. Potter; as well as a niece, nephews and numerous friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents: John A. and Violet J. Kallok.

Don was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana; he was a graduate of Morton High School, Class of 1968. Don was a veteran, having served our country in the U.S. Airforce. He was also a Steelworker for over 40 years and retired from Arcelor Mittal. Don was a member and Past Worthy President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles- Aerie 3117, Hessville and member of the American Legion- Post 232.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held at a future date at Bocken Funeral Home in Hammond with a dinner to follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles-3117, Hessville.

