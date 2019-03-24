Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joseph Syrek.

Donald Joseph Syrek

CALUMET CITY, IL - Donald Joseph Syrek of Calumet City, IL passed quietly in his sleep on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Don was born February 23, 1938 to Margaret Raczk and Joseph Syrek. He is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Schneider) and his two daughters; Carree and Aimee, one grandchild, Zoe Hannigan and beloved animal grandchildren; Mikey, Kitty, Tootie, Ernie and Burt.

Don served in the Army 82nd Airborne, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Boilermakers Local 374. He will be honored in a private family visitation at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME Hammond, IN on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.