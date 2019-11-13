Donald "Duck" Kasper

HAMMOND, IN - Donald "Duck" Kasper age 88, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Kasper; devoted daughter, Cynthia (Steve) Vermejan; grand-dogs, Zoey and Pai and many dear friends.

Preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Soos.

Duck was born September 8, 1931 in East Chicago, IN to the late, Samuel and Clara Kasper and was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict with great devotion, also serving in the Honor Guard. Duck was a member of the American Legion Post 369, and a lifetime member of the Elks Post 981. On May 6, 1956 he married the love of his life and together raised their daughter, Cindy. He retired from Inland Steel as a bricklayer with over 30 years of service.

Duck enjoyed his coffee time with his friends at the Calumet A.C. Club and loved puttering in his garage on his many projects. He was an avid bowler at the Pin Bowl in Hessville and enjoyed dancing.

Duck was a loving son, brother, husband and father and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Dr. Sky Allen officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, Faith United Church of Christ 3030 175th Street Hammond, IN 46323 or Donors choice. www.chapellawnfunerals.com