Donald L. Harding
Donald L. Harding

HOBART IN - Donald L. Harding age 91 of Hobart passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020.

He is survived by his sons; Tom (Robin) Harding, David Harding, Jim Harding, and Bill (Dawn) Harding, grandchildren; Tara (Ed) Hirsch and Tom (Tammy) Harding, 13 great grandchildren, sister Carolyn Miller, and nieces Sharon (Jack) Totton, and Jennifer (Don) Graves.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann, and daughter-in-law Lianne Montjoy-Harding.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM at WHITE FUNRAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday July 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Donald was an avid member of the Chorus of The Dunes Barbershoppers and Hoosier Grandfathers. He was a Korean War Army Veteran and a member of Teamsters Local #142.

Donald retired from Dixie Dairy, Bosak Motors, Central Florist. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and was a former Deacon of the Lords Covenant Church.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
