Donald L. Meyer

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss prayers for the family great guy l..."
    - Michael Myszak
  • "To The Meyer Family, So sorry to hear about Don we wish you..."
    - Michael Bochnowski
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss. You all are in our..."
    - Kimberly Sefton
  • "Meyer Family; May fond memories of the past help you..."
    - Jim and Arlene Kender
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald L. Meyer

MUNSTER, IN - Donald L. Meyer, 84, of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved father of Carrie (Robert) Maginot, Jeffrey (Janet) Meyer, Mark (Debra) Meyer, Colette (Douglas) Sleeman, Catherine (late Timothy) Ayersman and Michael (Darice) Meyer; Proud grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of two. Loving brother of Jean (late Emil) Paluga. Fond brother-in-law of Lorraine (late Thomas) Meyer. Loving companion, Joan McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Phyllis; parents, Carl and Anna Meyer; sister, Dolores Trotter; brothers, Chuck (Jean) Meyer and William (Helen) Meyer.

A Memorial gathering will take place at a later date. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.