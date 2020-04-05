Donald L. Meyer

MUNSTER, IN - Donald L. Meyer, 84, of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved father of Carrie (Robert) Maginot, Jeffrey (Janet) Meyer, Mark (Debra) Meyer, Colette (Douglas) Sleeman, Catherine (late Timothy) Ayersman and Michael (Darice) Meyer; Proud grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of two. Loving brother of Jean (late Emil) Paluga. Fond brother-in-law of Lorraine (late Thomas) Meyer. Loving companion, Joan McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Phyllis; parents, Carl and Anna Meyer; sister, Dolores Trotter; brothers, Chuck (Jean) Meyer and William (Helen) Meyer.

A Memorial gathering will take place at a later date. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.