Donald L. Mulligan, Sr.

PORTAGE, IN - Donald L. Mulligan, Sr., age 89 of Portage, IN passed away on October 30, 2019. He was born in Hobart, IN on June 14, 1930 to Lawrence and Pearl (Flemming) Mulligan.

Don is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Katherine Mulligan; sons, Donald (Andrea Barucki) Mulligan Jr., Michael Mulligan, Chris (Pamela Towne) Mulligan and Larry (Maile) Mulligan and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and many brothers and sisters.Don was a former Porter County Council President. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Cubs. Don was an avid gardener and an excellent chess player.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.