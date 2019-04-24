Donald L. Smulski

CROWN POINT/HAMMOND, IN - Donald L. Smulski age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Donald graduated from Bishop Noll in 1951. In 1954 he entered the military proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home he became a police officer in Hammond, IN. He was a member of FOP Lodge 51. As a lieutenant, his crew known as "Smulski's Raiders" were recognized locally as well as nationally. Donald started the first Cub Scout pack 258 at St. Casimir's school. He stayed on as cub master for many years long after his sons were grown. He was noted for his unique fundraisers at the school fall fair. Donald was very active at St. Casimir's Church. He spent long hours volunteering in many organizations and offering police security for church events and was very invested in the community. Donald was a councilman for Hammond 2nd district with his slogan "The Great New Hope" bringing change for the residents of his district. Donald later went on to become an international air courier and vice president for Brinks. After retirement Donald and Geri bought a small ranch in Crown Point, IN and rescued horses, dogs and cats. He became very active in the American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago serving as their Commander for three terms. Donald enjoyed sports and was a Bears, Blackhawks and a diehard Notre Dame football fan. He also was known by his family as a Fantasy Football Legend.

Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was affectionately known as the "Goomp" by his family. He is survived by the love of his life Geraldine (nee Gajda) who he married on October 3, 1954 and his three children, Donald (Katherine) Smulski, Cheryl (Wayne) Jurczak and Chris Smulski. The joy of his life was his grandchildren, Donald (Stacy) and Michael (Sarah) Smulski, Andy (fiance Ashley) and Ryan Jurczak, Josh and Kristin Smulski and Brandon and Kelsey Smulski and great grandchildren Cooper and Claire Smulski. Loving sister-in-law, Sandra Rozwalka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Church 8303 Taft Street Merrillville, IN with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave Crown Point, IN) and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at the church.

