Donald L. Whitman

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald L. Whitman, 98, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born May 29, 1921 in White Sulpher Springs, WV to William and Mamie (Hardiman) Whitman. Don made his career in the construction industry with Local #81 for over 30 years. He was a member of Valparaiso Baptist Church and had continued his love of golfing into his 90's.

On September 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio he married Laura Combs who preceded him in death in 2009. Survivors include their children: Donnie Whitman of Terre Haute, Lorraine (Jim) Doolittle of Valparaiso, Barbara (Frank) Rakoczy of Michigan, Gordon Whitman of Valparaiso eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Dolphus, two sons, Joseph and Ronald "Lefty" Whitman, and grandsons, Kevin Rakoczy and Jason Whitman

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home to Graceland Cemetery for burial. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso Baptist Church.