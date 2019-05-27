Donald Lee Seifert

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donald Lee Seifert, age 82, of Merrillville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Gallas; son Allan (Lisa) Seifert; daughter Julie (Mark) Stutler; grandchildren Aaron Seifert, Adam (Amy Craft) Seifert, LeAnn Stutler, and Kyle Stutler; step children Rhonda (Bill) Grzeskowiak, Loreen (Dave) Clark, and Paula (Glen) Harrelson; brother Ray (Cindy) Seifert; sisters-in-law Janice (Jerry) Kalita, Sandy (Doug) Stricklett, and Shelle (Dan) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Laurel Seifert, sister Evelyn Ketchem, and brother Jim Seifert.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:30 p.m.

Don was a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1955. He was a carpenter at Ford Motor Company for 36 years and was an avid bowler and golfer. Don also enjoyed spending his winters in Tower Lakes, FL. www.fagenmiller.com