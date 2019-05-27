Donald Lee Seifert

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Obituary
Donald Lee Seifert

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donald Lee Seifert, age 82, of Merrillville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Gallas; son Allan (Lisa) Seifert; daughter Julie (Mark) Stutler; grandchildren Aaron Seifert, Adam (Amy Craft) Seifert, LeAnn Stutler, and Kyle Stutler; step children Rhonda (Bill) Grzeskowiak, Loreen (Dave) Clark, and Paula (Glen) Harrelson; brother Ray (Cindy) Seifert; sisters-in-law Janice (Jerry) Kalita, Sandy (Doug) Stricklett, and Shelle (Dan) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Laurel Seifert, sister Evelyn Ketchem, and brother Jim Seifert.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:30 p.m.

Don was a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1955. He was a carpenter at Ford Motor Company for 36 years and was an avid bowler and golfer. Don also enjoyed spending his winters in Tower Lakes, FL. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on May 27, 2019
