Donald Lee Sytsma

DeMOTTE, IN - Donald Lee Sytsma, age 77 of DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Don was born in Hammond, IN on March 16, 1942, the son of John and Jeannette (Ooms) Sytsma. He attended Wheatfield High School, Class of 1960. Don married the love of his life, Marcia Kikkert, 50 years ago on September 20, 1968. He was a brick layer and co-owner of DeMotte Masonry, Inc. Don was a member of First Christian Reformed Church, American Legion Post 440, Bricklayers Union Local 6, and a proud veteran of the National Guard. He enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, playing pinochle, and any opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Marcia Sytsma, of DeMotte; children: Bill Sytsma, Bob and Cathy Sytsma, Bonnie and Mike Stephens; seven grandchildren: Luke, Isaac, Nico, Gabi, Hannah, Jackson and Carter; and one brother: John and Karen Sytsma.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Sytsma.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Service in DeMotte, Indiana on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte at 10:00 a.m. with Pastors Laryn Zoerhoff and Jim Alblas officiating. Interment will follow at Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the DeMotte Christian Schools.

