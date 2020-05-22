Donald Lee Weber HEBRON, IN - Donald Lee Weber, age 78, longtime resident of Hebron, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; children: Mary (Steve) Paul, Michele, Regina, George (Christina) and Elizabeth (Joseph Mattick); Bunny; six grandchildren: Matthew, Morgan, Benjamin, Justin, Helen, and George Henry; brother George (Peggy). He was preceded in death by infant son, Joseph. Don was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, a former Marine, member of the Elks, American Legion, Little League, and was a referee for Pop Warner Football for 45 years. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 37 years and was a very valued employee for Kuiper Funeral Home for many years. Don was always firm but fair. Friends may visit with the family at Geisen Funeral Home, 624 North Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341 on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held DIRECTLY at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 North Madison, Hebron, IN on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Thomas Mischler and Reverend Frank Torres concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Kouts, IN. Kuiper Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Please call 219-923-7800 with questions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store