Donald M. Linos WATERLOO, IA - Donald M. Linos age 83 of Waterloo, IA passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Bert of 39 years, son Michael (Julie) Linos, daughter Michelle (David) Krueger, stepson Todd Eckstrom (Tyann), stepdaughter Tracy Wallace; seven grandchildren: Alexander (Laura), Stephanie, Megan (Michael), Matthew, Melanie, Brittany, Nicholas; two great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Ethan. Preceded in death by mother Ruth (1904-1974), father Michael (1897-1992), brothers Andrew (1927-2001) and Robert (1929-2018). Don was an accomplished industrial engineer who loved baseball and football.

Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
