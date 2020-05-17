Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald M. Linos WATERLOO, IA - Donald M. Linos age 83 of Waterloo, IA passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Bert of 39 years, son Michael (Julie) Linos, daughter Michelle (David) Krueger, stepson Todd Eckstrom (Tyann), stepdaughter Tracy Wallace; seven grandchildren: Alexander (Laura), Stephanie, Megan (Michael), Matthew, Melanie, Brittany, Nicholas; two great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Ethan. Preceded in death by mother Ruth (1904-1974), father Michael (1897-1992), brothers Andrew (1927-2001) and Robert (1929-2018). Don was an accomplished industrial engineer who loved baseball and football.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store