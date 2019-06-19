Donald M. Novosel, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Donald M. Novosel, Sr. age 79, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret (nee Keiser); children, Tina Novosel of Highland, Donald Jr. (Pam) Novosel of Rensselaer, David (Heather) Novosel of Cedar Lake, Dennis (Kathleen) Novosel of Highland; nine grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Allen (Sandy) Novosel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Veronica Novosel.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A private burial will take place at a later date. Donald was 1958 graduate of Crown Point High School. He attended Ball State and then Purdue University. Donald served in the Coast Guard in New York. He retired from Djuric Trucking in Hammond. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Donald was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com